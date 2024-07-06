First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Block were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Block by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

