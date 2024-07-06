First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $871,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $26.64 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

