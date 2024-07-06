First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $252.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.