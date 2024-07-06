First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average of $167.67.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

