First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSCI alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $495.24 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $486.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.39. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.