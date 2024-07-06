First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

