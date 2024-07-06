First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

