First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $862,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.