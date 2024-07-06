First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 4,705 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

