First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

