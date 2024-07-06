First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 973,935 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

TAK opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

