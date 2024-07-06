First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 52,866 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,413 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,775 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYG. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

LYG opened at $2.95 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

