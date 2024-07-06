First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 2,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
The firm has a market cap of $104.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.
About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
