First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.13. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 96,400 shares trading hands.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

