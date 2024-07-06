First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.96

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $9.10. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 7,519 shares.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other First US Bancshares news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $35,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,976 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 5.75% of First US Bancshares worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

