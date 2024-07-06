FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. 1,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $491,000.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

