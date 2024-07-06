FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.
