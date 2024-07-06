Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Sells $17,937.92 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 12,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $17,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,459.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fluent Price Performance
Fluent stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
