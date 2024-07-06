Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Sells $17,937.92 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 12,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $17,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,459.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fluent stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

