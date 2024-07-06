Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Sells $23,070.24 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 15,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $23,070.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Up 1.4 %

FLNT opened at $3.61 on Friday. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.