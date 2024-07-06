Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.98

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.98 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 90.40 ($1.14). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.14), with a volume of 547,691 shares trading hands.
Foresight Solar Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of £518.89 million, a PE ratio of -4,520.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Foresight Solar Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.90. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.
Foresight Solar Company Profile
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
