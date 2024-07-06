Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.27

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as low as $14.75. Fortescue shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
Fortescue Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.
Fortescue Company Profile
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
