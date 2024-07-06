Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $3.65. Forward Industries shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 46,985 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

