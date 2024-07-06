Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 2,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.47.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

