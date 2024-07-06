fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.90.

fuboTV Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $374.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The firm had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in fuboTV by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

