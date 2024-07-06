Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Acquires C$52,000.00 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

Paul Nicholas Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

GAU opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$635.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Galiano Gold had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of C$42.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2255435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

