Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.97

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.97 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.36). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 27,057 shares.

Gama Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.19. The company has a market capitalization of £68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

