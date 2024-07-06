Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $19.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of research firms have commented on GTES. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.44. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 796.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Gates Industrial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,149 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Gates Industrial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 624,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after buying an additional 620,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

