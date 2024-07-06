Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Antoinette Paone Sells 6,719 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) COO Antoinette Paone sold 6,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $18,410.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,807 shares in the company, valued at $37,831.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of GBIO opened at $2.16 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $1,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 113.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 255,468 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 244,495 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 209,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
