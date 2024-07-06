GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.75

Shares of GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and traded as low as $25.08. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 236,621 shares.
GENMAB A/S/S Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.
About GENMAB A/S/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
