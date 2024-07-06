GenTrust LLC Sells 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $191.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $192.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

