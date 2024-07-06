Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $215,643,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,261,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

