George K. Chow Sells 1,435 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director George K. Chow sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$13,532.05.

TOT stock opened at C$9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$372.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.36 and a 12-month high of C$10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.35 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

