GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.81. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$36.56 and a 1 year high of C$55.06. The stock has a market cap of C$19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total transaction of C$2,824,210.24. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

