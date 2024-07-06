Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 54,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Giga Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

