Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 43,894,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 69,337,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DNA. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $754.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.