Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.19

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and traded as high as $95.80. Givaudan shares last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 14,923 shares traded.
Givaudan Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
