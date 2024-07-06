Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $112.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,367 shares of company stock worth $8,284,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $15,065,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after buying an additional 151,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 93,076 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $121.99.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

