Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.57

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.57 and traded as high as $45.78. Global Partners shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 26,502 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,669.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $4,979,700. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

