Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

