Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 944,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

