Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives $16.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 397,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

