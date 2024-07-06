Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Up 2.5%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29. 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIP
Green Impact Partners Trading Up 2.5 %
Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of C$37.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.