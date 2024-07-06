Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Greenfields Petroleum Co. (CVE:GNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Greenfields Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares changing hands.

Greenfields Petroleum Trading Down 21.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$651,600.00 and a PE ratio of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Greenfields Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfields Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfields Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.