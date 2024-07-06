Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Sells $31,290.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,901.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 182,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

