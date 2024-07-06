H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
HNNMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
