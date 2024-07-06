Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

