Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden purchased 140,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,130.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI opened at $1.43 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

