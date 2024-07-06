Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.72

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.72 and traded as high as $90.75. Hawkins shares last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 94,274 shares.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Insider Activity at Hawkins

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $31,504,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 28.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 21.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 7,343.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.