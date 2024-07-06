HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,719.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,777.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,707.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,370.75 and a 52 week high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.