HB Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.3 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $116.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $188.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

